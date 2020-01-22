Registration won't cut

number of shootings

Editor Times-Dispatch:

I am obliged to comment on Jill Cooke’s response to my previous Letter to the Editor submission, “Registration of guns called act of tyranny.”

Cooke posits that gun registration and background checks are urgently needed to end mass shootings. This assertion defies reason as the aforementioned laws would not have prevented many of the mass shootings that she cites.

How does the registration of a lawfully owned firearm stop criminals from wielding illegally possessed guns?

How does knowing that a hunting shotgun with a pistol grip stock is owned in Mecklenburg County assist officials in decreasing the number of shootings in Richmond?

The decision in the Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller, along with Justice Antonin Scalia’s opinion, affirm that ownership of guns is pursuant to the Constitution’s objective — ensuring citizens are able to defend against a tyrannical government.

With that understanding, whom besides an unjust government benefits from compulsory registration?

Note- I have amended the above submission to correct an inaccuracy discovered during my continued research. Firearms used during Columbine were purchased from unlicensed dealers with no background check. I sought to correct my error as I did not intend to present a statement that was only partially accurate.

M.L. Tuckwiller.

Doswell.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription