Republicans are turning
blind eye toward Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Republicans cannot handle the truth.
Anyone with eyes, ears, a brain and a moral compass already knows that President Donald Trump is an ongoing danger to our democracy and national security.
But Republicans will not permit a trial with integrity, witnesses and evidence to document for history and the American people the extent of his treachery. Republicans are choosing the temporary comfort of willful ignorance and their complicity will be their everlasting shame.
Marie Armstrong.
Reedville.
Republicans don't care for Truth....They contort themselves into pretzels to lie and make up stories to justify his betrayal of our nation...
