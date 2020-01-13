Richmond needs the
Navy Hill project now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Brad Armstrong for his positive and informative letter, "Navy Hill project will bolster Richmond." He is a force to be listened to as he has the experience and knowledge to know his conclusions are right on the money.
Naysayers should pay particular attention to the names he listed who are behind the plan. They are well respected and have put their reputations on the line advocating this project.
A friend who works in the area recommended those who are against the project should walk the walk and see how the Coliseum and the blocks around it are deteriorating. The only things being attracted to the area are rodents and unacceptable refuse and litter. Then envision how it could change and be a vital energetic place to live, work, shop and be entertained, while providing much needed revenue for the city.
Richmond needs this and City Council should approve it post haste so the work can begin to renovate and beautify Navy Hill to bring more people and funds here to support the needs of the community. There is nothing there now to accomplish that goal, nor will there be without this project.
Dolly Hintz.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.