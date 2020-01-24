Samuelson fails to offer
concrete climate plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was frustrated by Robert Samuelson's recent op-ed on climate change ("Can Wall Street save us from climate change?"). While I agree that the investment community will not be able to solve the climate change problem by warning investors or selling risky holdings, he is far too vague on what we can do. Samuelson says we need policy change — which I agree with wholeheartedly — but he is silent on what that change might look like, concretely.
There is a bill before Congress — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — that would be a big step in the right direction. It would reduce emissions and return revenues in equal shares to the American people. This means the bill is both a market-based approach and revenue neutral, something that will appeal to Samuelson and many others. I hope to soon read fewer columns that lament the many solutions that won't suffice for addressing climate change and more that focus on concrete and viable solutions that already have momentum and political will.
Rose Hendricks.
Falls Church.
"Samuelson says we need policy change — which I agree with wholeheartedly — but he is silent on what that change might look like, concretely."
Lucky for us Greta Thunberg and the Subversive Squad already have a plan... it's called the GND. And speaking of "concrete":
"The cement / concrete industry is one of the primary producers of carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas."
Tsk tsk…
not to worry - I have it on good authority that the electorate will vote appropriately and in their best interests.
