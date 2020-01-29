Senators have duty
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I believe most Americans want the Senate impeachment trial to be a fair one, and a just one. Many of us think that access to certain documents and witnesses is needed if the Senate trial is to fair and just. Some say the House investigators had their chance to subpoena documents and witnesses and did not take it. Two wrongs don't make a right.
Some suggest that President Donald Trump will punish any senators if they go against his will and vote to subpoena witnesses, that such a vote might damage their political careers.
Maybe so, maybe not. I hope the senators realize that their votes relate not just to Trump but to our system of governance, our fidelity to the rule of law and democracy itself. Our children and grandchildren desperately need for our Congress to represent their generations and vote not only for today but for the future.
My brothers volunteered to fight in World War II. They risked dying "to save the world for democracy." I hope that the senators faced with the awesome weight of their votes in the impeachment trial will make their final vote based on the most truth they can come by, and can look their own families and friends in the eye and say: "I did my bravest and my best for you and our beloved country." They have a sacred trust to keep.
Betty Hunter-Clapp.
Richmond.
