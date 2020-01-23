Setting record straight
about airliner downing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, Peter Russell claimed that fog-of-war similarities between the recent downing of a Ukrainian airliner and the 1988 downing of an Iranian airliner by the USS Vincennes were a “load of hog swill.” Regarding the 1988 incident, Russell supported his perspective with the following incorrect key points:
“The Iranian airliner was using a military transponder.'' In fact, the airliner was not using a military transponder. The crew of the Vincennes had misinterpreted transponder information.
“The plane continued its flight path directly toward the Vincennes in the manner of a suicide mission.” In fact, the airliner was following its regular published flight path and was ascending from the time it took off, until it was hit by a missile. The crew of the Vincennes confused the altitude of the targeted airliner with the altitude of another unrelated aircraft that was more than 100 miles away.
The USS Vincennes “was sailing in international waters in the Mediteranean Sea.” In fact, at the time of the missile attack, the USS Vincennes was illegally in Iranian territorial waters, in the Arabian Sea.
The “reports afterward cleared the United States and the U.S. Navy.” In fact, the reports were to the contrary. The U.S. paid a $132 million settlement to Iran and the U.S. officially expressed regret for the incident.
The above facts are contained in the formal investigation report provided by the U.S. Navy in August 1988, statements from Adm. William Crowe on the TV news program "Nightline" and other noted sources. The assertion that the Ukranian and the Iranian airliner downings have strong similarities, made in an earlier Letter to the Editor by Laurel Snode, is supported by facts.
Duane Anderson.
Midlothian.
