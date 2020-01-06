Should state hike fees for
drivers of EVs, hybrids?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Witnessing the growing number of Teslas driving around Richmond, I believe it is time to discuss fairness in paying road use taxes. Generally, federal and state gas and diesel taxes pay for the growth and maintenance of the roads on which we all depend. Battery electric vehicle owners, and to a lesser extent hybrid car owners, don't pay their fair share of road costs because they are not buying the taxed fuel.
Other states have addressed this issue by increasing state registration fees for electric vehicles, or offering a program to pay taxes by road mile driven.
I believe Virginia needs to follow their lead and increase registration fees for battery electric vehicles and hybrids to $250 and $100, respectively. This would provide equity for those of us who pay gas tax at the pump, and don't get to drive one of those Teslas.
John Owens.
Richmond.
