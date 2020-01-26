Some attendees showed

contempt for state laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What would compel a middle-aged man to dress in cameos, strap a knife to his thigh, put a gun on his hip and carry a military-style assault weapon and walk down a street in Richmond? This play-soldier aberration clearly is not aligned with the norms of society and gives further evidence of the need for mental evaluation of those who exhibit this behavior. We non-gun owners have further concern that there was no objection during the rally when some foisted a “We Will Not Comply” banner, clearly expressing their contempt for the laws of the commonwealth of Virginia.

Walter Zadan.

Williamsburg.

