Some attendees showed
contempt for state laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What would compel a middle-aged man to dress in cameos, strap a knife to his thigh, put a gun on his hip and carry a military-style assault weapon and walk down a street in Richmond? This play-soldier aberration clearly is not aligned with the norms of society and gives further evidence of the need for mental evaluation of those who exhibit this behavior. We non-gun owners have further concern that there was no objection during the rally when some foisted a “We Will Not Comply” banner, clearly expressing their contempt for the laws of the commonwealth of Virginia.
Walter Zadan.
Williamsburg.
Come on, Walter... At least they have given up standing on overpasses exposing themselves to the passing motorists below... ~~~ Bob
