State hasn't always acted

to protect core freedoms

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Letter to the Editor, M.L. Tuckwiller ended his plea against proposed gun legislation with this statement: "When in Virginia, of all states, Democrats choose to act so boldly against the very core of American freedoms, it is indeed an act of tyranny and a national disgrace."

Thinking back to 1958-1959 and Massive Resistance, someone could have written: "When in Virginia, of all states, conservative Democrats (really Republicans) choose to act so boldly against the very core of American freedom, it is indeed an act of tyranny and a national disgrace."

Willard Strickland.

Richmond.

