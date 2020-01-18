State hasn't always acted
to protect core freedoms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, M.L. Tuckwiller ended his plea against proposed gun legislation with this statement: "When in Virginia, of all states, Democrats choose to act so boldly against the very core of American freedoms, it is indeed an act of tyranny and a national disgrace."
Thinking back to 1958-1959 and Massive Resistance, someone could have written: "When in Virginia, of all states, conservative Democrats (really Republicans) choose to act so boldly against the very core of American freedom, it is indeed an act of tyranny and a national disgrace."
Willard Strickland.
Richmond.
