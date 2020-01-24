State losing its forests
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People need three things to survive: oxygen, water and food. Phytoplankton in the oceans produce most of our oxygen. The oceans’ pH and temperature are changing due to climate change, which is reducing the populations and distribution of phytoplankton, fish and seafood.
Because the life support systems of our oceans are under stress, conserving what we have left of our natural land areas is critically important. Our forests and grasslands also provide multiple life-supporting benefits: oxygen, conservation of topsoil and ground water, absorption of carbon dioxide, habitat for wildlife and places for people to recreate.
While solar energy is key to reducing emissions to slow climate change, solar production must not be at the cost of losing our forests. In Virginia, more than 30 permits have been approved for solar array installations. In Spotsylvania County, a solar array is being built on property where thousands of acres of forest were cleared. Losing forest acres is a critical loss for citizens’ needs.
The Virginia General Assembly must develop statutes that put the conservation of forests and surrounding waters as a top priority for the health of its citizens. Develop tax policies, purchase and transfer rights programs to economically allow landowners to keep their forests. Site solar facilities in urban areas or on the tops of abandoned mining areas while leaving forested slopes untouched. We can live with modified technology. We cannot live without forests.
Nan Rollison.
Stafford.
Most solar farms are on old farm land... Not forests... To suggest otherwise is not HONEST... ~~~ Bob
