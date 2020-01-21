Taxpayer money wasted
on Lobby Day gun rally
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Lobby Day rally on Monday was a resounding success. As it turns out, it was a collection of American patriots of all races, creeds, religions and lifestyles that came together in support of their God-given rights to keep and bear arms in a peaceful display of solidarity. As an attendee, I was proud of my fellow Virginians and citizens from around the county who came to make a statement of peaceful discourse to our state government’s Constitutional overreach of power.
What is was not was a white nationalist/racists convention with itchy trigger fingers that would turn into chaos and mass murder as Gov. Ralph Northam would have you believe. It was not anything Northam did that prevented any tragedies — it was the good law-abiding gun owners from Virginia and around the country that was the true reason it was a peaceful protest. If Northam had done nothing, it would have been the same outcome, yet he saw fit to spend taxpayer money for nothing.
As the rally was on Martin Luther King Day, it was a true testament to his dream of equality and civil rights. Make no mistake, gun ownership is a civil right and it shall not be infringed.
Bob Lambert.
Toano.
