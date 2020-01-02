Taxpayers should not pay
for couple's 'gamble'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent op-ed by Jordan Pulaski and Zoe Golden decrying the efforts of President Donald Trump's administration to overturn the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate left me amazed and disgusted: amazed that these two think that they are entitled to health insurance, and disgusted because they feel that the taxpayer should pay for it.
Pulaski and Golden admit that they had health insurance before they became entrepreneurs, but that they "made the difficult decision to forgo health insurance, a huge gamble,” when they opened their business. They also admit that, instead of buying health insurance, they are “reinvesting much of our revenue back into the store.” They want the taxpayer to assume the “huge gamble” they took as entrepreneurs, and provide them with “peace of mind.”
The essence of entrepreneurship is a willing acceptance of the risks of being in business for yourself. There is no safety net. There is no free anything. If one elects to assume those risks, he or she must sink or swim on his or her own. It is not up to the taxpayer to share these risks, or to underwrite them. If Pulaski and Golden want health insurance, they should reinvest less into their store and purchase it, as other business owners must do. No one has a right to force other citizens to pay for a product they do not want to buy in order to benefit someone else.
John J.Killen Jr.
Sarasota, Fla.
