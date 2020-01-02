TCI could mean cleaner
transportation in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent opinion piece on the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) spurred me to research this multistate partnership, which Virginia joined in September 2018 to improve our mass transit, increase access to electrical vehicles and address the Interstate 95 corridor. The proposed cap-and-tax policy that Stephen D. Haner focused on is being drafted now and will not be finalized until this spring. Then, each state will have to determine how to implement the plan and some states might opt out. By agreeing to the compact, gas and diesel fuel companies would pay a fee for each ton of carbon emissions for which they are responsible. Slightly higher gas prices for drivers are likely to be the result, but whether the increase is 10 cents per gallon or 17 cents per gallon as Haner fears is hard to determine. This legislation will incentivize and encourage the use of cleaner fuels.
I appreciate that forward focus. We need to address the challenges of the future now. For the past three years, I have driven Nissan's electric car, the LEAF. It is an affordable alternative to Tesla. Unfortunately, charging it has proved to be challenging. There are few charging stations. One station that we counted on using often was unavailable and, at times, out of order. Unlike other states where utility companies have collaborated with local and state government to create a network of charging stations for electric cars, in central Virginia, Dominion Energy has remained largely on the sidelines, leaving this work to modernize our economy in the hands of small players like Greenlots with little capacity to create a robust charging system. TCI promises to bring about the changes we need.
Dan Lewis.
Richmond.
