TCI would not benefit
most state taxpayers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with correspondents Chris Wiegard and Addie Johnson, who recently wrote that a carbon tax on gasoline or other sources of CO2 emissions, which is then refunded back to consumers, is a superior approach. That idea is pending in Congress, but sadly appears to have no appeal with advocates of the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) here at the state level. As I noted in my guest op-ed in December, the TCI agreement that Virginia is being asked to sign would direct the billions in carbon tax revenue to a narrow set of beneficiaries who probably are not the people paying the tax, mainly electric vehicle users and others who avoid the use of internal combustion engines. It is a tax truly intended to shrink and then eliminate an entire transportation sector by diverting the money elsewhere. Keep your car and it will cost you. Unfortunately, their letters in response to my op-ed might confuse many readers, who might think rebates are coming and let down their guard.
Stephen Haner.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.