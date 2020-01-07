Teachers need support,
not micromanagement
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The opinions expressed by Bill Pike in his recent op-ed have, in my experience, been proved valid. My wife and daughter have master's degrees in education but have been subjected to micromanagement by administrators who fail to allow their spirit and love of children and teaching to flourish. I have watched them break down my very competent wife, who could not take the abuse anymore so she resigned. My 38-year-old daughter is going through the exact same scenario. She is on the verge of resigning. Pike's formula — A family in crisis = a student in crisis = a teacher in crisis = a formula for failure — should be plastered on the walls of every school. Teachers deserve better than to be made scapegoats for social problems that have resulted in overwhelming numbers of children with learning disabilities.
James Steere.
Troy.
