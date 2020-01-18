Thoughtful consideration
needed when writing laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I offer these recommendations to legislators and advocates on both sides of the gun debate:
• Accept that both sides want to keep innocent people safe from violence. Lives are at stake, so begin by honestly facing your fears and wants about upcoming decisions so you can remain objective and responsible.
• If you use or quote studies, read the entire study and challenge the analyses in it. If you do not understand statistics, find someone to advise you. A lot of studies are badly done, misinterpreted and/or misused. For example, compare murder rates in the U.S. to Great Britain, not gun deaths. They are very close to us in mass murders with knives and cars, so make sure laws are written for all weapons, not just guns.
• Properly written, some laws can and have reduced violence, but most have not. We still have rapes, murders, drugs, etc., so the odds of a rapidly passed new gun law working are slim. Take the time to make them work.
• Any law passed should include money for study of efficacy and a specific renewal/kill date.
• Review current laws to see if they are working. If not, then remove them or fix them.
• Make sure “weapon laws” can’t be plea-bargained away.
• Check with people who will carry out the laws to see if they are enforceable as written.
• Learn the actual realities of firearms. TV and movie depictions are inaccurate.
• Don’t resort to name-calling. Instead, work closely with those with different views to find the weaknesses in your own approach.
Don Lewis.
Stanardsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.