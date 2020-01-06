Train trip to D.C. made
getting Global Entry easy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My husband and I had a similar experience to that of Margaret Mayer, who was trying to get a Global Entry pass. After some detective work online and by phone by my husband, we found the perfect location — no appointment necessary.
Take Amtrak from the Staples Mill station to Union Station in Washington, D.C. From there, take the Metro (a stop is located in the train station) to the Federal Triangle stop. Walk across the street to the Ronald Reagan Building where you'll find the U.S. Customs & Border Control enrollment center for Global Entry. With preregistration forms and ID, including a valid passport, it took about 20 minutes, with fingerprinting, for both of us.
The agent was super nice and efficient. We were told that we were now registered with the government. Our passport would confirm this while we were waiting for our permanent cards.
You can drive to Washington as well, but taking the train was less stressful and we made a day of it with lunch and a visit to the Smithsonian.
Elke Green.
Richmond.
