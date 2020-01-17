Trauma of lockdown might
sway lawmakers on guns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I just wish that all those gun rights advocates who showed up at the Capitol this week would have to endure a prolonged lockdown of their school as our grandchild did this week at Moody Middle School. Perhaps then the terror and the insanity of it all would become real. Frightened and herded into cramped rooms, tables pushed against the door, these children have to just endure hours of waiting as police search their school.
It is completely outrageous that our children and grandchildren cannot feel safe because of gun violence. Our legislators should pass the commonsense gun laws that are proposed this year. There is no argument for unfettered gun ownership that can stand up to the reality of a child being killed because of some angry or deranged person who has access to lethal weapons.
In every area of our lives there are necessary limits to what we can do with what we have and how we relate to each other. That is the only way a society can function.
Judith Bledsoe Bailey.
Richmond.
