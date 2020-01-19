Unintended consequences
could put state at risk
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democratic majority General Assembly have proudly proclaimed they intend to help the people of Virginia by enacting legislation raising the minimum wage, increasing the threshold for felony crimes from $500 to $1,000 and pouring more money into our public schools. It is well worth asking: To what effect?
The money allocated to public schools in the past hasn’t positively affected school performance test scores or graduation rates, both of which continue to decline. Too many of our children still come out of school unprepared with the work skills necessary for good-paying jobs. They then must look for entry-level, low-paying jobs that often require some training, increasing employer expense.
To help, Northam and the Democratic legislators’ plan is to increase the minimum wage, making it even more expensive for employers to hire a poorly prepared workforce. Forget good-paying jobs — the increased minimum wage will eliminate entry-level jobs.
By raising the threshold for felonies, the intention of the laws to prohibit crime converts them to inducements by decreasing the risk and long-term consequences of theft. That effectively increases the risk to those who might be targets of theft. Gun control laws will be obeyed by the law-abiding, not criminals, making it more difficult to protect life and property.
Northam needs to think before he rushes to help us and consider unintended consequences; look at how similar leniencies of laws have negatively affected crime rates in California and New York. No matter how well intentioned, bad laws must have bad effects.
Norton Rubenstein.
Richmond.
