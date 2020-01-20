Va. ratification of ERA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The author of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was Alice Paul, a vocal leader of the 20th century's women’s suffrage movement. Paul advocated for and helped secure passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920, granting women the right to vote.
Recently, in order to understand and appreciate what women endured to secure their right to vote, I viewed the 2004 film titled “Iron Jawed Angels.”
The film shows how Paul and the women of the 1917 Women's Suffrage movement fought for future generations' right to vote and run for office. Sacrificing their health, marriages and the limited amount of freedom they had, women were imprisoned and force-fed after picketing and holding hunger strikes against President Woodrow Wilson. Yet, they survived to see the results of their efforts — the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Afterward, Paul and the National Women’s Party focused on the Equal Rights Amendment to guarantee women constitutional protection from discrimination. She wrote the ERA in 1923, the same year it was introduced to Congress and every Congressional session for half a century. Paul rewrote the text in 1943 (the Alice Paul Amendment) modeled on the language of the 19th Amendment.
The proposed ERA to the United States Constitution, a slate onto which many people project their hopes or fears about the changing status of women, offers similarities and parallels to the women’s suffrage movement.
The main text of the ERA is straightforward: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Now that Virginia has become the 38th state to ratify the ERA, pending a decision on the ratification deadline, I’m sure Alice Paul would be very proud.
Charles Huffstetler.
Midlothian.
