Vandalizing monuments
adds to troubled history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
RTD reporter Ali Rockett's recent news story “Two Confederate monuments defaced overnight in Richmond” highlights Richmond's troubled relationship with the statues on Monument Avenue. These monuments represent different things to different people.
While my family is not originally from this area, I was born and raised here in Virginia. I hate to see our city getting local and national news coverage for this kind of behavior.
Richmond is a wonderful city that is filled with many great people. Most of these people do not spend their time vandalizing and defacing historical monuments. I am well aware of Richmond’s deep, complicated and often cruel history. I also am aware that these monuments were erected to commemorate this history. However, just because something can be offensive, it doesn’t give anyone the right to destroy it and our history in this process.
I have been raised to respect the property of others. When I see this type of behavior and vandalism of state property, it is clear to me that others lack that same level of respect for others.
How are these vandals who deface public property and attempt to destroy the city's history any better than those who erected these reminders of the city's often cruel history?
Ethan McCool.
Midlothian.
