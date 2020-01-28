Virginia law protects
religious exemption
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In their recent op-ed column, Drs. Pamela Bailey and Gonzalo Bearman call for repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination, creating the perception of a problem where none exists. Vaccination rates among school children for measles- and pertussis-containing vaccines meet or exceed the 95% “herd immunity” threshold. Only 1.1% of kindergarten children had a religious exemption in 2017-18, which poses no appreciable threat.
However, repealing the religious exemption would violate rights guaranteed in Virginia law and by the U.S. Constitution. The 1786 statute for Religious Freedom, Virginia Constitution and 2007 Religious Freedom Act affirmed those rights, while the 2013 Parental Rights law reaffirmed the fundamental right of parents to direct the education and care of their children.
Vaccines are commercial pharmaceutical products that carry a risk of injury or death and, according to the Institute of Medicine, vaccine risks can be greater for some individuals for genetic, epigenetic and other biological or environmental reasons but doctors cannot reliably predict who will be harmed.
Only 1% of vaccine-related adverse events are reported to the government. Yet Bailey and Bearman claim that “vaccines are safe” because the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which has awarded $4.2 billion to vaccine victims, “pays approximately one person for vaccination-related injury for every 1 million vaccinations.” Using the VICP database to calculate vaccine risks is unscientific and vaccine laws should not be based on the misconception that vaccine risks are only one in a million vaccinations.
Recently, a Texas high school with a 100% vaccination rate closed during a pertussis outbreak. Even with zero vaccine exemptions, cases of symptomatic and asymptomatic disease will occur. Denying education to children with vaccine exemptions does not guarantee schools will be disease-free.
There is no need for the General Assembly to “fix” a law that is not broken.
Barbara Caceres,
Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
Barbara Loe Fisher,
Co-founder and President,
National Vaccine Information Center, Sterling.
I think that anyone who denies their children vaccinations is misinformed... but I chafe at forcing anyone to violate their religious beliefs. For obvious reasons.
