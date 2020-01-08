War memorials bill
an insult to veterans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Senate Bill 183, introduced by state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, is an insult to all veterans and a disgrace to our commonwealth.
The bill would remove protections from all war memorials and give localities the power to remove, relocate or alter war memorials at any time for any reason.
But for the sacrifices of our veterans, including General and later President Dwight Eisenhower, and others of the "greatest generation" during World War II, most of us might not be alive today or we could be speaking a foreign language.
The bill is clearly aimed at war memorials from the Civil War. It is particularly disturbing that Gen. Robert E. Lee, who entered the war to defend his home state, is now vilified by those who have been misled or do not want to hear the historical facts. Virginia is turning its back on a man who sacrificed all for his home state.
In the words of Eisenhower, Lee “was noble as a leader and as a man, and unsullied as I read the pages of our history.”
I urge the General Assembly to reject this and all similar legislation. I hope Virginians will not turn their backs on our veterans.
Charles Hague.
Richmond.
(1) comment
WRONG, Charles... SELF GOVERNANCE is why we fought the British somme 250 years ago... That is the issue... Richmonders don't tell farmers in Page County how and what to plant... Why should people in Page County tell Richmond what it can and cannot do with its own property,,, ~~~ Bob
