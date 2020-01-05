We've come too far
to behave so poorly
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville wrote that in a democracy, the people get the government they deserve. We are in a political season of inflammatory rhetoric and boorish behavior. Among some, there is a tendency to diminish and tarnish others they come into contact with. Yet, as Americans, we should be bigger and better than this. We have come too far and done too much together to behave like this.
Most Americans want the same things for our families, our communities and country. There are enough riches and wealth for all to be adequately provided for. There are enough natural, human and technology resources for all.
Together, we can accomplish much for the common good, general welfare and a more perfect union. This is why and how America became and remains the greatest nation on earth. Sometimes we must put the nation’s best interests and collective solidarity ahead of our party affiliations and individual differences. It's a case of what we can do to help our country to make it better and brighter for everyone.
Accordingly, we need leadership that provides character, integrity, competence, open-mindedness, judgment, flexibility, moral courage and inspiration. Only then will we be able to keep our America safe, strong, sacred and special.
John L. Horton.
Norfolk.
