Where will 'free' benefits
lead our country?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From what I read from all perspectives, I have great concern for what seems to be a lack of understanding and appreciation of our country and commitment to our constitutional form of government, with the general emphasis being "What's in it for me?" With such a prevalent attitude coupled to a political cadre more than willing to cater to constituent whims for "free benefits" from the government's treasury in exchange for their vote, one must be concerned about our political and social integrity and our nation's future.
As a nation we face a critical question that each of us should ask ourselves and those we have frequent interaction with: "Where do we want the United States to end up?
Unfortunately, there are many Americans who feel that our continued success as a free society is a given without ever considering the effect of their demands on the political arm for "free" benefits. To them, it is a harmless exchange between representative and constituent, without acknowledging its corrupting effect on a nation's moral integrity.
William Ryan.
North Chesterfield.
