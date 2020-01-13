Who wants to seek
a career in education?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a follow-up to Bill Pike's recent op-ed column, "A teacher resigned today," and related news stories: I am that veteran teacher who has spent 40 years in the classroom. I am also that teacher who did not benefit from the salary compression. My passion is working with high school students in the classroom and not on the administration side of education.
In the spring of 2019, when we received notification of additional opportunities to receive increased compensation, it was a low moment in my educational career. To think that having worked with more than 4,000 children in those 40 years, being a Gilman scholarship nominee three times, having re-certified every five years through various courses and workshops and attending countless in-service school and county workshops were not enough is astounding. Why would today's students seek out education as a career or why would teachers new to the profession stay when this is the reward that is before them?
Anna Bryant.
Glen Allen.
