Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Will someone please tell me why requiring photo ID for voting is discriminatory? I have read that the NAACP and others are suing to prevent the requirement or to eliminate it in places like in Virginia where it already is the law.

I understand why the governor wants to eliminate the requirement — that's because of politics — but I fail to understand why others think it discriminates against anyone. I understand that anyone can get a photo of themselves absolutely free at voter registrar’s offices.

The only reason I can think of would be because someone wanted to vote in another person’s name and requiring photo ID would prevent them from doing so. Is this what is going on?

Al Martin.

Goochland.

