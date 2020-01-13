Why hold a gun
rally on MLK Day?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find a dreadful and appalling irony in the choice of January 20 for the gun rights rally. That date is a holiday set aside for a Civil Rights leader who was assassinated by a gun.
Jo Ann Stoddard.
Midlothian.
Jo Ann Stoddard,
You expect to much from the gun loons.....They revel in being vile..
