Why hold a gun

rally on MLK Day?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find a dreadful and appalling irony in the choice of January 20 for the gun rights rally. That date is a holiday set aside for a Civil Rights leader who was assassinated by a gun.

Jo Ann Stoddard.

Midlothian.

