Why vote for the same

policies they escaped?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Liberals are leaving the tax holes they have created in California, Illinois and New York and are moving to Texas and other Southern states. And yet, when they register to vote, for some unknown reason they begin to vote for the same measures that created the tax holes they just moved away from.

They should stay and clean up the messes they created instead of spreading out and destroying other places.

Martha Cole.

Mechanicsville.

