Will citizens recognize
the wolf at the gate?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thirty years ago, some folks worried that President Ronald Reagan might set off a nuclear war. In retrospect, that seems absurd. Twenty years ago, there was the Y2K nonevent. Could it be that we, the townspeople, will not recognize the wolf when he really does show up at the gates? He might already be here. Or not.
Mark R. Buckner.
Stanardsville.
