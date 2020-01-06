Will Northam abolish

New Market Day events?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gen. Robert E. Lee is acclaimed as an outstanding Virginian because of his character, military genius and leadership in reconciliation after the Civil War. One wonders if Gov. Ralph Northam, who is advocating removal of the Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol, also will advocate abolishing the annual New Market Day celebration that recognizes the bravery of his fellow Virginia Military Institute cadets in that Civil War battle.

J. Latané Ware.

Richmond.

