Will Northam abolish
New Market Day events?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gen. Robert E. Lee is acclaimed as an outstanding Virginian because of his character, military genius and leadership in reconciliation after the Civil War. One wonders if Gov. Ralph Northam, who is advocating removal of the Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol, also will advocate abolishing the annual New Market Day celebration that recognizes the bravery of his fellow Virginia Military Institute cadets in that Civil War battle.
J. Latané Ware.
Richmond.
I'm unsure what Governor Northam will do regarding the New Market Celebrations...Frankly I don't have an opinion either way....But....I do support removal of the Lee statue from the Capital. Lee committed Treason and waged war on the United States to keep the right to own humans.....Lee betrayed our nation and deserves no honors....
