Will some senators be

disqualified as jurors?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several members of the U.S. Senate already have stated that they will not be impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to be conducted soon. In Virginia courtrooms — and most likely in all states — if a prospective juror admitted to the trial judge such prejudice, he or she would be disqualified immediately from serving. I wonder what would happen if Chief Justice John Roberts applied a similar standard in this impeachment trial.

Gerald McCarthy.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription