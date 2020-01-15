Will some senators be
disqualified as jurors?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Several members of the U.S. Senate already have stated that they will not be impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to be conducted soon. In Virginia courtrooms — and most likely in all states — if a prospective juror admitted to the trial judge such prejudice, he or she would be disqualified immediately from serving. I wonder what would happen if Chief Justice John Roberts applied a similar standard in this impeachment trial.
Gerald McCarthy.
Richmond.
