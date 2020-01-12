Wishful thinking won't

bring back expired ERA

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I hate to burst the bubble of The Times-Dispatch's Opinions staff and its like-minded progressives in the General Assembly, but there is no Equal Rights Amendment up for ratification. There was one passed by Congress on March 22, 1972, but it expired on June 30, 1982, when 38 states failed to ratify it.

If Virginians want a federal Equal Rights Amendment, they need to petition Congress to submit a new amendment in accordance with Article V of the Constitution and restart the process. No amount of wishful thinking or General Assembly votes will un-expire the original amendment.

Thomas J. Kunsitis.

Richmond.

