Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am concerned that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will shut down. If that happens, I will be deeply affected. I am a 60-year-old woman and a widow. I had always worked, made a living and had health care through work until a series of events changed my life.

My husband, a college-educated man, had jobs with six-figure salaries and that also provided us with health insurance. As time went on, I found out he had bipolar disorder. After 18 years, he was fired. He became depressed and went on a downward spiral. He eventually committed suicide by police.

I have been diagnosed with PTSD and adrenal fatigue. I tried to continue to work, but my health kept deteriorating. When I cut back my hours, I lost my insurance. Because of severe fatigue, anxiety and tremors, I eventually had to quit my job. I looked into private insurance and was quoted $800 to $1,200 per month. The day the ACA was enacted, I was beyond thankful. I have been on it for a few years. I have never had issues with it. I also am starting to feel better and work part time. I would end up bedridden and unable to work without it.

Save and fix the ACA.

C.A. Morrison.

Charlottesville.

