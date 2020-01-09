Woman in need
thankful for ACA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am concerned that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will shut down. If that happens, I will be deeply affected. I am a 60-year-old woman and a widow. I had always worked, made a living and had health care through work until a series of events changed my life.
My husband, a college-educated man, had jobs with six-figure salaries and that also provided us with health insurance. As time went on, I found out he had bipolar disorder. After 18 years, he was fired. He became depressed and went on a downward spiral. He eventually committed suicide by police.
I have been diagnosed with PTSD and adrenal fatigue. I tried to continue to work, but my health kept deteriorating. When I cut back my hours, I lost my insurance. Because of severe fatigue, anxiety and tremors, I eventually had to quit my job. I looked into private insurance and was quoted $800 to $1,200 per month. The day the ACA was enacted, I was beyond thankful. I have been on it for a few years. I have never had issues with it. I also am starting to feel better and work part time. I would end up bedridden and unable to work without it.
Save and fix the ACA.
C.A. Morrison.
Charlottesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.