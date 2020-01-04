You can help veterans by

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a Korean War veteran, I second the comments and proposals brought forth by the Jan. 1 Correspondent of the Day, Richard Frohm's "Military veterans need and deserve our support." Considering what veterans and their families have given us and continue to give us and the United States, we should be doing much more for them, particularly those with service-associated problems. The “we” includes individuals, the government and organizations.

The organization I support and recommend is the American Legion. This is the largest organization of veterans and because of that, it has the greatest influence, particularly on the government. Therefore, a minimum for all veterans would be to join an American Legion post near you. Just your membership has an impact and there are many additional ways within the Legion to help other veterans. If you are not a veteran, check with a Legion post to find out what you can do to help. Let's give our veterans the help and recognition they deserve for their sacrifices.

R. D. Decker.

Henrico.

