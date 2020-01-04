You can help veterans by
joining a service group
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a Korean War veteran, I second the comments and proposals brought forth by the Jan. 1 Correspondent of the Day, Richard Frohm's "Military veterans need and deserve our support." Considering what veterans and their families have given us and continue to give us and the United States, we should be doing much more for them, particularly those with service-associated problems. The “we” includes individuals, the government and organizations.
The organization I support and recommend is the American Legion. This is the largest organization of veterans and because of that, it has the greatest influence, particularly on the government. Therefore, a minimum for all veterans would be to join an American Legion post near you. Just your membership has an impact and there are many additional ways within the Legion to help other veterans. If you are not a veteran, check with a Legion post to find out what you can do to help. Let's give our veterans the help and recognition they deserve for their sacrifices.
R. D. Decker.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I am a member of the American Legion, although I am not active in the post. Great organization that helps with veterans & their causes. A friend of mine is the post commander and definitely gives it his all.
My late father was in the VFW (he served three combat tours) back in the day and spoke highly of it.
I donate to the USO from time to time -- and they not only help veterans, but also provide assistance to current armed forces members.
R. D. Decker.
I've been in hundreds of American Legions across the country and some are great and some are horrible. it all depends on the posts leadership. I agree that we should all give back to vets and am members of several organizations.....My criteria is simple...The organization must be apolitical...The organization must raise and donate money to real veterans causes....Not use those funds to pay people to spout how great the organization is....The organization must not be racist or bigoted in any way....DAV is a great organization...VFW and more than a few Legions...Not so much...
I agree on them being apolitical. I believe the American Legion and the USO (D.A.V. too) fit those criteria.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.