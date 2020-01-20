You can't pick and choose

which laws to enforce

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Last week’s news presents another example of the consistent parallel hypocrisy of the far left and far right. In most cases, far left partisans who are outraged by the concept of Second Amendment sanctuaries are perfectly fine with sanctuary cities that don’t enforce immigration laws. And most far right partisans who are outraged by immigration sanctuary cities are perfectly fine with these Second Amendment sanctuaries. Please folks, you can’t have it both ways. Either you support the enforcement of our laws, or you don’t. You can’t pick and choose.

Richard Jacobs.

Glen Allen.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription