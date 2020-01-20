You can't pick and choose
which laws to enforce
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last week’s news presents another example of the consistent parallel hypocrisy of the far left and far right. In most cases, far left partisans who are outraged by the concept of Second Amendment sanctuaries are perfectly fine with sanctuary cities that don’t enforce immigration laws. And most far right partisans who are outraged by immigration sanctuary cities are perfectly fine with these Second Amendment sanctuaries. Please folks, you can’t have it both ways. Either you support the enforcement of our laws, or you don’t. You can’t pick and choose.
Richard Jacobs.
Glen Allen.
Richard Jacobs,
You are misinformed....States are under no legal obligation to work with or help DHS, CBP or any other federal agency...Sanctuary cities violate no laws.....So called 2A sanctuary cities are stating that they'll not enforce gun laws they don't agree with....Mind you that the Virginia AG has ruled that these declarations have no force of law....It's all a big nothing burger....Sheriffs that don't enforce the law will be sued and driven from office and the law will be obeyed.
