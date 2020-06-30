No masks? No patronage
from concerned customer
Editor, Times-dispatch:
I am in that vulnerable age group, but even if I were not, I would be wearing a mask. I choose to listen to the scientists.
So restaurant and bar owners, listen up. I will continue to patronize you by picking up orders curbside. But as long as you have patrons in your establishment who are allowed to choose not to wear a mask, I won’t be coming to stay. That impacts your bottom line because I am not having my usual cocktail or wine, which is a big part of your profit margin. My tip probably is not going to be 20%, either, since I am part of the delivery process.
No shoes, no shirts, no service seems to have worked for years. How about adding no mask to that? Otherwise I will be seated after a vaccine is tested and available.
Janice Robinson.
Glen Allen.
