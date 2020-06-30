No masks? No patronage

from concerned customer

Editor, Times-dispatch:

I am in that vulnerable age group, but even if I were not, I would be wearing a mask. I choose to listen to the scientists.

So restaurant and bar owners, listen up. I will continue to patronize you by picking up orders curbside. But as long as you have patrons in your establishment who are allowed to choose not to wear a mask, I won’t be coming to stay. That impacts your bottom line because I am not having my usual cocktail or wine, which is a big part of your profit margin. My tip probably is not going to be 20%, either, since I am part of the delivery process.

No shoes, no shirts, no service seems to have worked for years. How about adding no mask to that? Otherwise I will be seated after a vaccine is tested and available.

Janice Robinson.

Glen Allen.

