Wearing masks in public

not a major imposition

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently I have been contemplating the myriad ways that — cradle to grave — government intrudes upon my free will. As a child, government required me to attend school. As an adolescent and thereafter, I had to obtain a permit and proof of financial responsibility to operate a motor vehicle. I must wear a seat belt when I drive a car. The government determines at what age — as well as where and when — I lawfully can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

I am required to obtain a license to pursue my chosen occupation and the government regulates my professional conduct. I annually must report and pay taxes on my income. The government regulates where and at what hours I can operate a business enterprise.

When I can marry and how I can obtain a divorce are governed not by me, but by law. At the end of my life, the government will regulate how and where my remains can be interred as well as the disposition of my estate.

Most of us accept these intrusions upon our liberty not because we are sheep-like conformists or closet socialists, but because we comprehend that they are imposed for the purpose of strengthening and protecting our greater society. Why, then, has such a vocal group of citizens concluded that during a pandemic, a mandate to wear a mask in public places constitutes an egregious government overreach? Why is enduring a minor inconvenience to help prevent the spread of disease a libertarian bridge too far? Inquiring minds want to know.

Mark Ailsworth.

Richmond.

