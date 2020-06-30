Wearing masks in public
not a major imposition
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently I have been contemplating the myriad ways that — cradle to grave — government intrudes upon my free will. As a child, government required me to attend school. As an adolescent and thereafter, I had to obtain a permit and proof of financial responsibility to operate a motor vehicle. I must wear a seat belt when I drive a car. The government determines at what age — as well as where and when — I lawfully can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.
I am required to obtain a license to pursue my chosen occupation and the government regulates my professional conduct. I annually must report and pay taxes on my income. The government regulates where and at what hours I can operate a business enterprise.
When I can marry and how I can obtain a divorce are governed not by me, but by law. At the end of my life, the government will regulate how and where my remains can be interred as well as the disposition of my estate.
Most of us accept these intrusions upon our liberty not because we are sheep-like conformists or closet socialists, but because we comprehend that they are imposed for the purpose of strengthening and protecting our greater society. Why, then, has such a vocal group of citizens concluded that during a pandemic, a mandate to wear a mask in public places constitutes an egregious government overreach? Why is enduring a minor inconvenience to help prevent the spread of disease a libertarian bridge too far? Inquiring minds want to know.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.
Don't see the big deal. If you can, just wear it.
Virginia requires the use of a mask inside....That's reasonable and sane
We should have a national mask wearing order...But we don't and so we lead the world in COVID19 cases.....This idiocy is going to cause incalculable damage to our economy and kill hundreds of thousands of Americans
It is a major health issue for some & a safety problem for others -- but leave it up to the individual citizens and the merchants with whom they do business to choose the best path to take.
Kleb,
No.....We need to wear a mask...
Nope, Hal. You don't get to decide what other people have to do. Sorry, but your tyrannical bent just doesn't fly.
I have gone to places such as Wal-Mart, Costco and Kroger - where they ask that customers wear them. Others, such as dining establishments and convenience stores, leave it up to the individual. Best to utilize discretion, keep distance and use hand sanitizer.
Kleb, and that is precisely why we are at this sorry injunction. With the so-called "president" having abdicated his national leadership role in exchange for fumbling excuses for supporting Putin, and his cultists emulating his disdain for wearing a mask we now face the big one. This will not get better until we have national leadership that leads and exhorts (or forces) the public to do the right thing. Passivity will not fix this.
Norbert,
Good Post.
Dang autocorrect. Juncture, not injunction.
Norbert -- I share your frustration about the autocorrect AND the lack of an "edit" feature. That is irritating to everybody, I am sure.
What is it with you leftists and force? Almost everything you believe in requires some kind of coercion. The police state is alive and well with some of you folks - but hey, at least we know who you are.
:-)
40% of Americans are so enamored by Trump that they are no longer able to process FACTUAL INFORMATION about their own health or the health of our country... You, Jeff, are one such CULTIST even though your PRETEND to not be... Like they say, "If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck.... ~~~ Bob
Cultist? Pssht!
Hello, pot - meet kettle. Bob - you are truly a deranged nutcase and it is likely that you are going to an admonition to take your meds & drink your cup of warm milk when the nurse comes around to check on you.
By the way, you missed the "early bird special" at Red Lobster this afternoon. :-)
Well said!!! ~~~ Bob
