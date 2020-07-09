GOP push to reopen schools
usurps school board input
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find it most interesting that Republicans — including Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a former teacher — want Gov. Ralph Northam to mandate how all Virginia school systems should reopen in the fall on a one-size-fits-all basis. There was much complaining by Republican delegates when Northam shut down activities statewide and slowly reopened them because they said all counties are not equal. It was made known, very vocally, that what was needed for urban Northern Virginia counties did not apply to more rural counties around the commonwealth. Why is that now somehow different? I believe the governor knows that schools in less populated counties might be able to meet the guidelines set forth by the health department while schools in more populated counties cannot, which is why he wants the decisions to be locally made. Local school boards should make the decisions based on their knowledge of how many children can fit in a classroom and meet the health guidelines, and based on the willingness of teachers and staff to return to the classroom.
Republicans should not compare Northam’s decision to let school boards decide how to reopen schools in the fall with his statewide mandate to close down activities in March.
This is a very different situation. Closing businesses statewide to slow down the spread of COVID-19 made sense because there were vendors and distributors moving from city to city, county to county, or state to state, and that was one way the virus rapidly could spread. The Republican delegates are trying to compare apples to oranges. Let local school boards decide what is best to keep the children, teachers and staff in their schools safe in reopening.
Swannee Ericson.
Richmond.
