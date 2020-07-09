Indifference of youths
is downfall of baseball
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thanks goes out to The Times-Dispatch for highlighting the sports world during the COVID-19 pandemic. I disagree greatly, however, with the editorial the RTD reprinted from The Roanoke Times — “The future of sports: Baseball's last year?” — that highlighted the potential downfall of baseball. The pandemic and accompanying cost-cutting will prove ineffective in the downfall of baseball’s popularity; the particularly glamorous, high-flying highlights and fast pace of other sports will.
Growing technology and social media have proved to be a common ground for many young people today. Sports have found a special place in social media, conveniently providing news and highlights. However, social media has fostered a less attentive, more unconventional attitude toward sports that many young people have. Baseball is unable to properly portray the creativity and excitement that draw younger fans to the game. Recently, athletes such as NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., young NBA superstar Zion Williamson and international soccer star Lionel Messi have gone viral by portraying amazing athleticism, youthful play, or skillful and clever feats in their respective sports.
Social media and expanding technology allow for the creative play and innovative thinking in sports to be elevated, all while American baseball sits idle, stuck in the past. Its rigid play and traditional rules prohibit any creative plays that entertain younger audiences. This lack of interest that younger generations have toward baseball slowly is killing the game. The pandemic has killed lots of buzz and excitement around the sports world, but one thing is for sure: Unless younger generations of sports fans become drawn to baseball for whatever reason, it will fall out of American sport and pop culture, and no pay cut or bailout by wealthy owners or clubs will prevent this fall.
Alexander Macturk.
Richmond.
