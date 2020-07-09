Kudos to Lohmann

for uplifting rescue tale

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hurrah! RTD columnist Bill Lohmann has done it again with his refreshing story about Little Bird, a fledgling robin that fell from its nest and was tended to by a South Richmond couple. Such an uplifting article and pictures, with a kind and caring couple achieving success without a ladder.

June Welsh Echols.

Richmond.

