Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Hurrah! RTD columnist Bill Lohmann has done it again with his refreshing story about Little Bird, a fledgling robin that fell from its nest and was tended to by a South Richmond couple. Such an uplifting article and pictures, with a kind and caring couple achieving success without a ladder.
June Welsh Echols.
Richmond.
