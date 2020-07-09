Leaders showed courage
in removing statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a student of the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament), there are two reasons I was moved by the courage of our city’s leaders in deciding to remove Confederate statues:
• The history of the Civil War no longer possesses any relevance to our lives and our values even though it is relevant in history courses.
• There is another kind of relevance, of a positive nature, when we open our Bibles to several chapters in the prophet Isaiah, especially the passages contrasting the one and only God with idols, such as the following:
"The Lord of Hosts is exalted through justice, and God the Holy One is sanctified through righteousness." — Isaiah 5:16
Rabbi Jack D. Spiro.
Richmond.
