Leaders showed courage

in removing statues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a student of the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament), there are two reasons I was moved by the courage of our city’s leaders in deciding to remove Confederate statues:

• The history of the Civil War no longer possesses any relevance to our lives and our values even though it is relevant in history courses.

• There is another kind of relevance, of a positive nature, when we open our Bibles to several chapters in the prophet Isaiah, especially the passages contrasting the one and only God with idols, such as the following:

"The Lord of Hosts is exalted through justice, and God the Holy One is sanctified through righteousness." — Isaiah 5:16

Rabbi Jack D. Spiro.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email