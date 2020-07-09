Put student health above
demand to reopen schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is ironic (and disappointing) that many of the individuals who demand that students attend school in person in the fall are the same individuals who refuse to wear masks in public or practice social distancing. This includes President Donald Trump. The best way to reduce the risk to students would be to minimize the rate of transmission of COVID-19. This would mean placing the health of the community above an individual's right to act as one pleases. It is disheartening that this is understood and accepted by the people of many other countries but not by our own.
John Nestler.
Richmond.
