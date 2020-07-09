Stoney, not statues,
should be removed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of Confederate statues by claiming public safety concerns. Had he lived up to his responsibilities as mayor, public safety would not have been in jeopardy. He also declared them to be symbols of racism. Statues are inert; their meaning is in the mind of the observer. In today’s politically correct world, some see the statues as racist; others accept them as part of history — good or bad — and from which we can learn.
The long-term effects of that directive are yet to be learned, but one thing is for sure: Stoney and his administration were incapable of handling this situation. Caving to mob pressure and not upholding the rule of law is not leadership — it is dereliction of duty.
The Confederate statues have done more for the city and its economy than Stoney et al. have been able to do. The statues should remain. The politicians should be removed.
Russ Allen.
Midlothian.
