Preserve heritage:

good, bad and otherwise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am white and my life experience is in the Midwest, New England and The South. Along the way, I found an affection, even a love, for Southern things: warm nights, manners, peanut soup and, yes, the history of the place. I can say with absolute honesty that it has nothing, zero, to do with matters of race. Some would belittle this affection as “magnolia syndrome,” but sneering at one another’s heartfelt sentiments seldom makes a better community.

If my feelings for things Virginia are not yours, I understand. Virginia has not always done the right thing by all of its brothers and sisters, and in any case, I have not walked in your shoes. But I beg you to believe that today, those of us who want to preserve the decent parts of Virginia’s heritage do so (at least most of us do) with decent motives. Robert E. Lee was a man of his times. His war was one of duty and loyalty and circumstances in which he felt ensnared. His war was not glorious. It was injustice and brutality and killing and pathos. But men like Lee were a part of whatever decency there might have been. We seek to preserve this one trace of our heritage not because it celebrates racism, but because it recalls the whole of Virginia’s history: good, bad, sad and otherwise.

We should work together to build a better world. But tearing down a world-famous landmark — a tribute to a person who simply did what he saw as his civic duty — feels more like revenge and opportunistic revenge at that. I beg you not to stick this finger in my eye just because you can.

William Waddell.

Norfolk.

