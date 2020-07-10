Reader finds irony

in removal of Maury statue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On the morning of July 2, the statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury, "Pathfinder of the Seas," was removed from Monument Avenue. Astronomer, oceanographer, geologist, meteorologist, cartographer, author, historian, educator and naval officer, Maury was renowned for his intellect, strong work ethic and multiple contributions to the study of science.

When the Civil War broke out, Maury, a Virginian, resigned his commission as a U.S. Navy commander and joined the Confederacy. He did not own slaves nor was he a supporter of slavery. After the war, Maury taught at the Virginia Military Institute.

I find it ironic in today's concern for quality education — and the push for STEM education in particular — that we are so keen to topple a man of science and a lifelong passionate learner.

God help us all if we ultimately must be judged by our negatives and not by our positives, no matter how abundant they might be.

Ellen Ball.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email