Reader finds irony
in removal of Maury statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On the morning of July 2, the statue of Matthew Fontaine Maury, "Pathfinder of the Seas," was removed from Monument Avenue. Astronomer, oceanographer, geologist, meteorologist, cartographer, author, historian, educator and naval officer, Maury was renowned for his intellect, strong work ethic and multiple contributions to the study of science.
When the Civil War broke out, Maury, a Virginian, resigned his commission as a U.S. Navy commander and joined the Confederacy. He did not own slaves nor was he a supporter of slavery. After the war, Maury taught at the Virginia Military Institute.
I find it ironic in today's concern for quality education — and the push for STEM education in particular — that we are so keen to topple a man of science and a lifelong passionate learner.
God help us all if we ultimately must be judged by our negatives and not by our positives, no matter how abundant they might be.
Ellen Ball.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Maury also, in his later years, pushed for the establishment of what became Virginia Tech so he could be regarded as one of its founders.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.