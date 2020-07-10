Removing monuments
one step toward equality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Americans should have no problem with the removal of a few statues to promote the greater good of racial harmony and we should try to understand the frustration of those among us who are protesting racial issues. The few protesters who resort to violence and destruction give the law-abiding majority a bad name, but those despicable few should not deter us from listening to the majority. Isn’t it in the country’s best interest to achieve racial peace and equality? Are we not stronger as a nation if all 330 million of us identify as Americans first and then by race, religion or whatever other characteristic we’re proud of? Yet too many of us prefer an identity that supports an “us versus them” mentality.
Removing Confederate statues is one small step in the pursuit of racial harmony. There is so much of substance yet to be done, but too many of us whites are reluctant to pursue change because we’re comfortable with our advantaged position. After 400 years of having the advantage, shouldn’t we be willing to support any legitimate effort to achieve equality? There’s not much more to be accomplished by new laws. The real change necessary now has to come from the heart, and the required leadership will not come from Washington where divisiveness has been elevated to an art form. It will take more emphasis on grassroots efforts, led by Americans who care more about fairness and less about personal comfort. If not us, who? If not now, when? Perhaps our biggest challenge famously was summed up by Pogo the possum in Walt Kelly's comic strip many years ago: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
Jim Jeffress.
Powhatan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There is a saying that "If you can't be a good example then be a WARNING." I think that the Confederate statues, in many cases, were a memorial to those lost in a terrible war. However, in more recent decades they should have been regarded as a WARNING about what can happen in a nation which becomes so divided, over whatever the issues, that civil war can break out. We seem to me to be getting dangerously close to Civil War II. Let us "NOT go there". Getting rid of the statues may make many people feel better yet our nation has a lot of work to do in trying to make certain that Civil War II does not happen and it should be done without turning us into a socialist/communist dictatorship.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.