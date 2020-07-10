Removing monuments

one step toward equality

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Americans should have no problem with the removal of a few statues to promote the greater good of racial harmony and we should try to understand the frustration of those among us who are protesting racial issues. The few protesters who resort to violence and destruction give the law-abiding majority a bad name, but those despicable few should not deter us from listening to the majority. Isn’t it in the country’s best interest to achieve racial peace and equality? Are we not stronger as a nation if all 330 million of us identify as Americans first and then by race, religion or whatever other characteristic we’re proud of? Yet too many of us prefer an identity that supports an “us versus them” mentality.

Removing Confederate statues is one small step in the pursuit of racial harmony. There is so much of substance yet to be done, but too many of us whites are reluctant to pursue change because we’re comfortable with our advantaged position. After 400 years of having the advantage, shouldn’t we be willing to support any legitimate effort to achieve equality? There’s not much more to be accomplished by new laws. The real change necessary now has to come from the heart, and the required leadership will not come from Washington where divisiveness has been elevated to an art form. It will take more emphasis on grassroots efforts, led by Americans who care more about fairness and less about personal comfort. If not us, who? If not now, when? Perhaps our biggest challenge famously was summed up by Pogo the possum in Walt Kelly's comic strip many years ago: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

Jim Jeffress.

Powhatan.

