Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The faculty of Washington and Lee University has voted to remove the name of Robert E. Lee from the school's name. As president of what then was Washington College, Lee saved the institution from imminent bankruptcy after the Civil War and helped establish the school's reputation through his curricular innovation, including his founding of its schools of law, journalism and business.
The university — and the public — ought to disregard the moral preening of those who were content to build their careers and, in some cases, their education on the foundation laid by Lee; and who still are content to eat at his table and cash their paychecks inscribed with his name; and even further inclined not only to continue to reap the benefits of his legacy but to appropriate it as their own.
Robert L. Hodges
North Chesterfield.
I don't think that Washington and Lee University should change its name. Even so, no action should be taken until they see what Yale University does about its name.
