W&L faculty vote to remove

Lee name should be ignored

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The faculty of Washington and Lee University has voted to remove the name of Robert E. Lee from the school's name. As president of what then was Washington College, Lee saved the institution from imminent bankruptcy after the Civil War and helped establish the school's reputation through his curricular innovation, including his founding of its schools of law, journalism and business.

The university — and the public — ought to disregard the moral preening of those who were content to build their careers and, in some cases, their education on the foundation laid by Lee; and who still are content to eat at his table and cash their paychecks inscribed with his name; and even further inclined not only to continue to reap the benefits of his legacy but to appropriate it as their own.

Robert L. Hodges

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email