What is acceptable now
might not be in future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One lesson many need to take away from our current situation is to never erect a statue, or name a building, street, etc., after an individual. No matter the stature or how "good" an individual might be, at some point in the future, the ideals the person stood for or the way he led his life might not be acceptable to society. So take notice and learn from past. What's defined as good today might not live up to tomorrow's standards.
Mosby W. Lawrence IV.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Yes, wise advice!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.