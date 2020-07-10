What is acceptable now

might not be in future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One lesson many need to take away from our current situation is to never erect a statue, or name a building, street, etc., after an individual. No matter the stature or how "good" an individual might be, at some point in the future, the ideals the person stood for or the way he led his life might not be acceptable to society. So take notice and learn from past. What's defined as good today might not live up to tomorrow's standards.

Mosby W. Lawrence IV.

Midlothian.

