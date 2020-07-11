Congress must act now
to ensure voter safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My 18th birthday fell several weeks after the November 2016 election, so I missed the opportunity to vote in one of the most significant and historic elections that will happen in my lifetime.
Though I have participated in every election since I turned 18, I fear that I will miss another chance to participate in a monumental election that will shape my generation’s future.
As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, many states have yet to implement options for voters to safely cast their ballot during the pandemic. However, in early March, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law allowing no-excuse absentee voting. Now, so long as a voter requests an absentee ballot, he or she can vote.
Though no-excuse absentee voting is a move in the right direction for Virginians, voters across the country will risk their lives to vote unless Congress provides funding for safe and secure elections in November. The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives allocates the necessary $3.6 billion to states to fund safe and accessible elections, and includes provisions requiring expanded early voting and safe in-person voting.
Funding from the HEROES Act would allow states to expand online voter registration options, extend early voting periods to prevent crowded polling places, establish safe and sanitized in-person polling places that adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and increase absentee ballots.
Congress needs to step up and allocate the necessary funding to secure our vote. Immediate action is needed because state officials will need sufficient time to make necessary purchases and put systems in place before November.
To deny millions of people their constitutional right to vote is unjust. If the HEROES Act is not passed in the Senate, Virginians will remember our leaders' failure to secure our right to vote.
Sarah Lim.
Midlothian.
